PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You may know him by his amazing voice, but Jack Ankerson is so much more than the public address announcer for ODU Sports and the Norfolk Tides.

Ankerson was an executive with the ABA in the 1970s. He’s served as Executive Director of the Hampton Roads Sports Commission, he’s worked with the Norfolk Admirals, the Hampton Roads Mariners soccer team, Virginia Wesleyan sports and so much more.

Let’s put a face to the voice in this week’s Reck on the Road!