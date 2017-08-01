Power restoration time frame narrowed for Hatteras Island

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials in Dare County say the power restoration time frame has been narrowed.

In a news release Tuesday, officials said complete transmission restoration for the island is expected in six to 10 days.

Crews are currently working on two salutations to restore power to the islands of Hatteras and Ocracoke.

The massive outage was sparked last Thursday after a construction crew drove a steel casing into the underground transmission cables at the Bonner Bridge. Two transmission cables were damaged, according to the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative.

One solution involved excavating the damaged cables and splicing them back together. The other involved building an overhead transmission line from the south end of the bridge.

The cooperative initially said power restoration could take between one to two weeks.

A mandatory evacuation for all visitors remains in effect. Thousands of tourists were forced to evacuate in the wake of the outages.

