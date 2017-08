CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man who dressed like a grocery store employee and stole $750 in cigarettes and lottery tickets.

It happened on July 13 at a store in the 400 block of Kempsville Road.

The suspect was seen leaving the area in a small red SUV with a spare tire on the back.

If you recognize this man or know anything about this theft, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.