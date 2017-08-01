Person hit by car in Norfolk, taken hospital with serious injuries

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency crews responded to an auto-pedestrian accident Tuesday afternoon in Norfolk.

The incident was at the intersection of 21st Street and Colley Avenue, in the Ghent area of the city, according to dispatchers. The call came in just after 1:30 p.m.

A police spokesperson tells WAVY.com paramedics and officers responded to the scene. A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

WAVY’s Brandi Cummings captured a photo of paramedics who appeared to be looking underneath of a car.

1:35 PM. PD on scene of crash inv a pedestrian @ Colley Ave & W. 21 St. PED

taken to SNGH w/ serious injuries. Pls avoid area. More 2 follow — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) August 1, 2017

The circumstances of the accident are unclear. 10 On Your Side is working to gather more information.

