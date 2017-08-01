Two people injured in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were shot Tuesday night in Norfolk, according to emergency dispatchers.

Emergency crews were called to Peronne Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard at 10:04 p.m.

Dispatchers say both victims — a male and a female — had non life-threatening injuries.

Dispatchers tell WAVY.com another gunshot victim showed up at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Tuesday night. It’s not yet clear if that person’s injuries are related to this shooting.

This is a breaking story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates as they become available.