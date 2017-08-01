Newport News police, neighbors gather for National Night Out

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Nearly 20 events were scheduled in Newport News in celebration of National Night Out Tuesday.

Outside the Clark Multipurpose Center off Maple Avenue and 29th Street Tuesday afternoon, neighbors donated their grills and set up for a cookout in the Salter’s Creek community.

About 50 to 60 people were expected at the third annual event, hosted by the Clark Neighborhood Watch Group. Neighborhood groups across the city planned 17 events, including potluck dinners and ice cream socials, according to MPO Donald Greathouse with the Newport News Police Department.

“It’s important for us to be involved with our communities. It works both ways, for us to be involved in the community that we serve, and for the community to help us out and get involved with the police department,” he said.

Neighbor Carrie Nicholson-El said she passed out flyers for the event and hoped to send the message that crime isn’t welcome in her community.

“It’s something to bring the community together. We’re getting our policemen involved, people in the community involved, and it’s like a joint thing where we’re coming together as one, so we’re trying to cook out for them, show the community that we appreciate them, and we should appreciate our police officers also at the same time,” she said.