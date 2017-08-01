NC first responder touring gym springs into action to save man’s life

Touring a local gym turned into saving a life for one first responder.

Currituck County Fire and EMS says one of their own, Captain Stephen Harris, was touring Planet Fitness in Elizabeth City with his 13-year-old son on Monday when a gym member fell unconscious from a seizure.

Harris sprang into action. April Elmore with Currituck County Fire and EMS says Harris quickly started CPR, called out for an automated external defibrillator and ordered someone to call 911.

After performing compressions and delivering a shock to the patient through the defibrillator, the man became conscious and was talking by the time crews arrived.

The patient was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he is still recovering.