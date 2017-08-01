National Night Out events across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The calendar has officially turned to August — meaning local law enforcement agencies are holding National Night Out events.

National Night Out is an event held annually to support local efforts to fight crime and strengthen neighborhood and police community relationships.

Cities across Hampton Roads are holding events Tuesday for National Night Out.

CHESAPEAKE

The Deep Creek Ruritan Club is hosting an event Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. across from the Deep Creek United Methodist Church.

Residents will have a chance to meet neighbors as well as police officers, firefighters and paramedics.

HAMPTON

Hampton is set to hold a “Coliseum Central Neighborhood Night Out Health & Safety Fair” Tuesday evening for National Night Out.

The free event is scheduled to feature Hampton police, a rock climbing wall and area businesses with information on health and safety.

Hampton says the event will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. Get more information here.

NORFOLK

Norfolk residents are encouraged to attend the “Civic Party with a Purpose” at Tarrallton Park Tuesday night.

The city says residents will have a chance to meet police officers, officials and Mayor Kenny Alexander.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

NEWPORT NEWS

Newport New police personnel plan to visit and interact with citizens across the city for National Night Out.

The department will celebrate National Night Out from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH

Portsmouth police say the theme for this year’s event is “Neighborhoods United.” It is set to take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There are a variety of events from cookouts to parades to block parties and anti-crime rallies being held across the city.

Portsmouth police posted a list of events and locations on its Facebook page.

SUFFOLK

A kick-off event for Suffolk’s National Night Out is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Pavilion at the Suffolk Visitor Center.

Following this event, Suffolk says tour groups in nine motorcade units will go across the city and visit registered parties.

More information about Suffolk National Night Out can be found at this link.

VIRGINIA BEACH

Residents in Virginia Beach are being encouraged spend an evening with neighbors and police.

City officials say many neighborhoods will be hosting a special events including block parties, visits from police, flashlight walks and more.

National Night Out events in Virginia Beach will kickoff at 6 p.m.

WILLIAMSBURG

The City of Williamsburg is holding an event for residents from 5 p.m. 8 p.m.at the Community Building on Boundary Street.

“National Night Out is all about law enforcement officers building relationships with the community,” says Senior Police Officer Aundrea Holiday of the Community Services Unit. “While we are fortunate to have a good working relationship with our community, events like this help us to reinforce our commitment to public safety and the well-being of everyone in Williamsburg.”

Williamsburg’s event will have a series of quick 10-minute seminars on several topics, including home security, crime prevention and identifying frauds and scams.