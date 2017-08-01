Naro Expanded Video launching fundraiser to save film library

NORFOLK, Va. (AP/WAVY) — One of the largest video collections on the East Coast is launching a fundraiser to try to stay open.

Naro Expanded Video Archival Library in Norfolk will conduct the last-ditch campaign on Kickstarter on Aug. 28.

The store — which is on Colley Avenue in the Ghent area — has been open for 20 years and became a nonprofit last just year.

According to its website, there are more than 42,000 titles in the store’s library. This includes newer titles as well as older films dating back several decades.

Video stores and nonprofits have been rapidly closing in the wake of video-streaming technology and mail-based services like Netflix.

An informal group of video rental establishments says the only video collection on the East Coast that’s larger than Naro’s is at 112 Video in Long Island, which has 47,000 titles.

Brandi Cummings will have more on Naro’s efforts to keep its doors open tonight on WAVY News 10.