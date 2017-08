CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man who used stolen credit cards in Chesapeake.

According to police, a woman reported her wallet missing from the parking lot of a church on June 23.

Three hours later, a man was caught on surveillance using the woman’s credit cards at a convenience store in the 1100 block of Portlock Road.

If you know recognize this suspect, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.