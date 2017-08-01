In The Kitchen: Flamenco Eggs and Chocolate Sphere

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We were in the kitchen today with Chefs Alfredo Landazuri and Austin Horn from Stripers Bar & Grille Manteo getting a preview of the brunch menu that will be offered at its new Waterside Norfolk location.

The chefs prepared Flamenco Eggs, Tito’s Bloody Mary and a Chocolate Sphere.

Like them on Facebook to enter a special grand opening prize.

Stripers Waterside is coming this fall to Waterside District in Norfolk!

StripersWaterside.com

Stripers Bar & Grille in Manteo

(252) 475-1021

StripersBarAndGrille.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Stripers Bar & Grille.

