In The Kitchen: Flamenco Eggs and Chocolate Sphere

Stripers Waterside Flamenco Eggs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We were in the kitchen today with Chefs Alfredo Landazuri and Austin Horn from Stripers Bar & Grille Manteo getting a preview of the brunch menu that will be offered at its new Waterside Norfolk location.
The chefs prepared Flamenco Eggs, Tito’s Bloody Mary and a Chocolate Sphere.

Stripers Waterside is coming this fall to Waterside District in Norfolk!
Stripers Bar & Grille in Manteo
