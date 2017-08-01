Fire officials seek information in Virginia Beach arson investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are looking for whoever started a fire in a Virginia Beach apartment last weekend.

It happened between 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in a vacant apartment at Summer Station Apartments, located in the 3500 block of Station Court.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set. Officials say it appears some type of accelerant was used in every room of the apartment.

The fire didn’t spread beyond a small area in each room of the apartment.

Fire officials are asking anyone who may have seen someone enter or leave the apartment over the weekend to reach out to the Virginia Beach Fire Prevention Office at 385-4228 or the Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP.