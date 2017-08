PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our live audience today was from the Pacific American Islander Group of Virginia, and they told Nicole Livas all about their upcoming celebration of heritage and culture at PolyFest 2017. This is the largest Polynesian festival on the East Coast!

Polyfest 2017

August 4th – Noon to 8:30 p.m.

August 5th – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

24th Street Park

Virginia Beach Oceanfront

For more information, visit PacificIslandersVirginia.org.