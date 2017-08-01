Alternating lane closures expected in I-64 widening

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Alternating single-lane closures are expected this week as crews continue work this week on the Interstate 64 widening project.

Closures are expected in two segments of the project, between Newport News and Williamsburg.

SEGMENT I

On I-64 East and West starting July 30 to Aug. 3 — starting as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. — near Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255).

On Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105) in both directions at the I-64 overpass on July 31-August 3, starting at 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

VDOT says there are full ramp closures expected over the next few days. The ramp closures will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The on- and off-ramps at Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250A/250B) will be closed Aug. 1 and 2 on I-64 East.

The I-64 westbound ramps from Fort Eustis will be closed overnight Aug. 3.

The westbound on-ramp at Jefferson Avenue will be closed overnight Aug. 3.

SEGMENT II

On I-64 East and West from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) July 31-August 3, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

20-minute stoppages on on Penniman Road at the I-64 overpass in both directions on July 31-August 3, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m

20-minute stoppages on Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) at the I-64 overpass in both directions on July 30-August 3, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

VDOT says speed limit is 55 mph in the work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) and Colonial Parkway.