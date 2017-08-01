20 Portsmouth neighborhoods participating in National Night Out

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — National Night Out is being celebrated by 38.5 million people and 16,500 communities from all 50 states.

The Portsmouth Police Department kicked off their NNO celebrations Tuesday.

Twenty neighborhoods got together for the 34th annual event. The theme for this year’s event is “Neighborhoods United.”

The goal is heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participate in local anti-crime events and strengthen neighborhood spirit.

“It’s very important,” said Assistant Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene. “We love to get to know our neighbors. This is one big party that happens nationally.”

Greene, along with Chief Tonya Chapman, plan to travel to the different members of the community. She says it is about building trust.

“We can talk about things in a relaxed atmosphere, but more importantly just bonding with the public,” Greene added.