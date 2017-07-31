Truck catches fire on I-64 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A truck caught fire on Interstate 64 Monday morning in Hampton.

According to VDOT, the truck fire was on the westbound side of I-64, near the Hampton Roads Center Parkway.

VDOT tweeted Monday that three travel lanes were closed. Traffic cameras showed fire and rescue crews on the scene, with traffic moving by in the far lane.

A photo from WAVY Reporter Brandi Cummings showed the truck in flames on the highway’s shoulder.

Hampton fire officials said in a post on Twitter there were no injuries, and the fire was accidental in nature.

Expect delays if you are traveling in the area.

