Tropical Storm Emily forms west of Tampa Bay

UPDATE: Tropical Depression 6 has become Tropical Storm Emily.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

MIAMI (AP/WAVY) — A new tropical depression has formed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of west-central Florida and is expected to move inland across the peninsula.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the depression’s maximum sustained winds Monday morning are near 35 mph (56 kph) with little change in strength expected over the next two days.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for a section of the Florida coast from the Anclote River southward to Englewood.

The depression is centered about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west-southwest of Tampa and is moving east near 8 mph (13 kph). It’s expected to bring rain and wind to central and southern Florida.

WAVY Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler is expected to cross Florida before moving off the to the northeast.

The storm is expected to most likely stay off the shore and to the south of Hampton Roads. It could bring more waves and a threat for rip currents to the region later in the week.

Tropical Depression #6 has formed this morning and will impact central Florida today. TD #6 lifts NE off the SE U.S. coast through midweek. pic.twitter.com/3IwAQYcGVy — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) July 31, 2017

