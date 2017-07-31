Suffolk woman, 2 children reported missing in Loudoun County

ASHBURN, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk woman and two children were reported missing over the weekend in Loudoun County.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Courtney Ashe was last seen Friday night. She was reportedly leaving a family home in Ashburn with 9-year-old Jalen C. Sills-Russell and 5-year-old Cameron A. Martin.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ashe went to that home from Leesburg with Jalen, a cousin, in order to pick up her son, Cameron.

All three were expected to return to Leesburg, but never arrived. They were reported missing to the sheriff’s office on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says there is concern for their well-being because they have not been seen or heard from since Friday.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2002 blue Ford Taurus (four-door) with Virginia tags VUV-9844.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.