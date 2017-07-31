Special Report: Tracking Ticks

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — You may have heard about a new red meat allergy spreading across the country.

A tick bite could keep you from biting into hamburgers and steak.

The Lone Star Tick can carry something in its saliva that will rewire your immune system. 10 On Your Side’s Stephanie Harris found out Hampton Roads is crawling with these ticks.

Stephanie sat down with a local man who has the allergy.

“…I notice that I’m starting to get itchy and I’m getting hives and I go into the bathroom and look in the mirror and my eyes are red and my face is red my eyes get extremely blood shot,” said George McLeod.

