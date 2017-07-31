Security guard’s attorneys get delay, want new evidence in murder trial

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The new attorney for a security guard charged with murder was granted a continuance of six months, and his previous attorney, a public defender, wants to introduce new evidence about the victim’s past.

Johnathan Cromwell is charged with first-degree murder in the January 26 shooting death of Jiansheng Chen. Cromwell was patrolling the River Walk neighborhood in Chesapeake when he encountered Chen in his van.

Cromwell says Chen tried to run him over, so he fired at him in self-defense. Prosecutors say Cromwell fired more than six times, and Chen was killed with four bullets to the chest.

Chen’s family has said he was at River Walk that night playing Pokémon Go.

Cromwell appeared in circuit court Monday with his new defense attorney, Andrew Sacks. He was granted a continuance of the trial date from Sept. 26 to March 8.

Earlier this month, Cromwell’s previous attorney, A. Robinson Winn, filed a motion to introduce potential evidence about Chen’s past. The court document claims that Chen tried to strike a man with his vehicle at a Virginia Beach marina in either August or September 2015.

Judge John Brown is expected to rule Sept. 29 on the new evidence and a possible change of venue.