Police: Woman killed in crash on I-664 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was killed in a single-car crash Sunday morning on Interstate 664, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash happened north of the Portsmouth Boulevard exit in Chesapeake, just after 7:30 a.m.

Thirty-four-year-old Kivivette Inez Brown was driving a Honda Accord when she ran off the road, and hit a VDOT sign before striking a tree.

Brown was not wearing a seat belt, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say alcohol did not play a factor in the crash.