Police seek suspect in armed robbery at Suffolk gas station

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The suspect in a Suffolk robbery is believed to be connected to a similar crime in Norfolk, police say.

Officers were called to the Circle K gas station in the 800 block of West Washington Street at 1:08 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a man entered the convenience store, showed a gun and took cash from a register. The suspect then ran off. No one was hurt.

Authorities describe the suspect as a black male, about 25 years old and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tee-shirt, black pants, a jacket, a beanie, glasses and black shoes with a white stripe.

Police believe this suspect could be the same suspect in an incident in Norfolk.

If you know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.