Paying for College

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you’re a high school senior or a returning adult, it’s not easy to find ways to pay for college, but there are some options.

Jeff Thorud and Bethann Verbal from Bryant & Stratton College joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads to discuss financial aid options at Bryant & Stratton College.

Bryant & Stratton College

Fall semester begins on September 6th

To register, call the Hampton Campus at (757) 896-6001 or the Virginia Beach Campus at (757) 499-7900.

You can also visit BryantStratton.edu.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.