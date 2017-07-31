Pascal has made an impression, now hopes to make an impact with Redskins

RICHMOND (WAVY) – It was the second day of Redskins training camp, when the team made their way on to the practice field at the Bon Secours Training Center. Zach Pascal joined three of his receiver teammates, and smiling from ear to ear, did a little dancing to the music playing over the loud speakers.

That enjoyment is partly why the former Old Dominion University star receiver feels like he has made an impression. “I bring a lot of energy,” said ODU’s all-time leader in pass receptions, “I’m going to try to bring a lot of energy, a lot of passionate play, and just try to come out here and have fun.”

It won’t be easy for Pascal to make the roster as a receiver. The Redskins seem pretty set in that department, considering the speedy Jamison Crowder, newly acquired play-maker Terrelle Pryor, and the team’s top overall pick in last year’s NFL draft, Josh Doctson. That being the case, Pascal is willing to do whatever it takes to land a spot.

“I want to make an impact any way possible, whether that’s offense, whether they want me to play defense or special teams, whatever it is, I need make an impact on this football team,” he said.

The Redskins will cut 30 players from the roster before their season-opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Until that time, no matter what happens, Pascal will continue to smile, continue to dance, and try as hard as he can not to take a single rep for granted.