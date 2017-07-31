Parts of the piers at Naval Station Norfolk closed

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Parts of the piers at Naval Station Norfolk are closed at the moment, officials say.

Beth Baker, with Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, tells WAVY.com Naval Station Norfolk is not on lockdown, but that parts of the piers are closed.

Watchstanders aboard a ship reported around 9 a.m. seeing what appeared to be a person in the water, according to base spokesperson Kelly Wirfel.

Wirfel says several other watchstanders aboard other ships reported seeing the same thing.

The piers are closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic. Naval personnel are being asked to stay away from the waterfront area.

Navy Criminal Investigative Services, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team, Naval Station Norfolk Security and Fire and Emergency Response have all responded to the scene.

Baker says there is congestion, but traffic to and from the base is still open.

A planned media event at the USS Gerald R. Ford was cancelled for Monday.

