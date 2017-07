PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This segment of The Hampton Roads Show highlights the men and women in uniform and their families. Today, we saluted history in the making off the coast of Virginia.

Within a week of being commissioned; the USS Gerald R. Ford launched and recovered its first aircraft this past Friday. This was a major milestone for the CVN-78, the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier.

