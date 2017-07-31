Local church purchases furniture for fire victims

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A local church has raised nearly $10,000 to help victims of a deadly fire at a senior living complex in Chesapeake. Executive Pastor of Discipleship Terron Rodgers said The Mount is working to get new furniture for the victims.

Devra Copeland was out of town when a four-alarm fire sparked by a lightning strike took over Chesapeake Crossing off Robert Hall Boulevard. The fire killed three people and forced dozens from their homes. Copeland said she learned in a phone call that she would have to start over.

“I was hurt. I was sad, and I’m still hurt and sad about it because I lost everything that I had,” she said.

Last week, members of The Mount got a bed for Copeland and set it up in the apartment she’s now living in.

“We wanted to help the people who had absolutely nothing, and so we chose four families that we could help that had absolutely nothing and Ms. Devra is one of them and so we’re excited about being able to step in and be a blessing to her,” Rodgers said.

On Monday, Rodgers and Copeland went shopping for a dining room set and a couch for her.

“I think it’s a blessing, and it’s a blessing from God that they’re doing this for me and if it had not been for God protecting me, and saving me from the fire, I don’t know if I would be here today,” Copeland said.

Rodgers said the church has also collected gift cards and plans to distribute them to fire victims.

“It’s devastating. When you think of those kinds of things happening, you have to ask yourself the question, the reality is, it could have been me,” Rodgers said.

According to David Rudiger, President of Boyd Homes, 73 units at Chesapeake Crossing are uninhabitable. He said 23 people have relocated to other units on the property, and nine more spots are expected to open soon.