Hampton neighbors says flooding is from city’s failure to maintain ditches

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Faced with frequent flooding, a small Hampton community is reaching out to 10 On Your Side for help.

“They’re turning us into a slum area, basically, is the way we feel,” said Susan Quinn.

For more than 60 years, Quinn has lived in Windmill Point, a low-lying peninsula that stretches out along the Back River.

Neighbors there feel a great sense of pride; during an interview with 10 On Your Side, Quinn wore a customized shirt reading, “Windmill Point – Heaven in Hampton.”

But in recent years, residents living on Windmill Point and Johnson roads have grown increasingly concerned over flooding. The intersection there and beyond can see two to three feet of water whenever it rains, according to neighbors.

“We will know that we can’t get out of our road so whatever you had planned for the next day, you know that you’re gonna have to cancel or take your vehicle through and take a chance,” Quinn said.

According to residents, the city used to maintain an extensive ditch system across the neighborhood. But about 15 years ago, “They just quit doing it… they just quit, for one reason or another,” said resident John Fowler.

What were once open channels allowing for flood water to flow off are now crevices filled with weeds, reeds and stagnant water.

“It’s a nightmare,” said Fowler, gesturing to reeds growing high above his head. “That was once a six-foot across, five feet deep ditch. It’s not there no more.”

Now, the land is “like a sponge,” according to Quinn. Even storm drains lining the streets are filled to the brim.

“We don’t see where stormwater fees are helping us at all.”

The residents told 10 On Your Side they’ve met with city leaders, urging crews to clear all of the ditches as they once had been. Yet, no one has seen much action.

“This is my home,” Quinn said, tearful. “Why are you destroying it?”

10 On Your Side is working to learn why the city ceased maintaining the ditches years back, as the residents claim.

According to a city spokesperson, officials are in the “process of addressing this issue,” and public works crews have already started maintenance work on the roadside and the ditches.

Further, city staff are in the process of selecting a consultant to study the area and examine potential ways to minimize flooding.

But, the spokesperson noted, that tidal influence is a major factor, which does not have a “foreseeable solution.”