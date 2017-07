HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Council is moving its meetings — again.

Council has been meeting at Jones Magnet Middle School while council chambers at City Hall undergo renovations.

Now, because of the broken air conditioner at Jones is forcing council (and the school board) to move to Kecoughtan High School’s auditorium in August.

City council will start meeting at Kecoughtan, located at 522 Woodland Road, on Aug. 9.