Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office receives naloxone donation

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office received a donation of naloxone to help save those who have overdosed.

Evzio is a naloxone auto-injector, used for emergency treatment in case of an opioid overdose.

More than 1,100 Virginians died last year from opioid overdose.

The sheriff’s office has already had success using Evzio.

Deputy Jim DeBaun received naloxone training on July 19. One day later, while on duty, he responded to a call for an unresponsive man. Once on scene, Deputy DeBaun determined the man had overdosed.

Deputy DeBaun administered two doses of naloxone. The man later recovered in the emergency room.

Richmond-based pharmaceutical company kaléo donated Evzio to the sheriff’s office.

“We are pleased to be making this donation as a part of our commitment to widen access to naloxone,” said T. Spencer Williamson, CEO of kaléo. “We are honored to support the outstanding efforts of the first responder community to help save the lives of those who are experiencing an opioid overdose.”