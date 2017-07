PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews repaired a gas leak in Portsmouth Monday.

Emergency dispatchers received a call at 11:55 a.m. about a strong smell of gas in the 3000 block of Elliott Avenue. Crews got to the scene four minutes later.

Officials believe a utilities contractor hit the gas line.

No one was evacuated due to the gas leak.

The leak was secured by 12:55 p.m. Fire officials say the scene was cleared at 1:15 p.m.