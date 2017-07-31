Coast Guard helps three boaters near Hobucken, NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard assisted three people after their boat ran aground in Mouse Harbor near Hobucken Sunday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina in Wilmington received a report around 3 p.m. that a boat with one adult and two children aboard had run aground after taking on water due to high winds and waves.

A 24-foot Special Purpose Craft–Shallow Water crew from Station Hobucken launched around 4:20 p.m. to assist the passengers.

The crew arrived on scene, took the passengers on board and transferred them to the Oyster Creek boat ramp in Swan Quarter.

The boat owner is making arrangements to salvage the vessel.