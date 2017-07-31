City manager suggests canceling 2017 Holiday Lights at the Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach is considering four alternatives to the holiday light show at the Oceanfront this year.

In the Holiday Lights at the Beach policy report, City Manager Dave Hansen says the harsh ocean environment, an aging display and other factors are compromising the safety of both workers and Oceanfront visitors.

“As such, we are recommending that we cancel the 2017 Holiday Lights program and replace it with multiple displays and activities located in the three Oceanfront parks,” Hansen says in the report.

The program costs an average of $448,000 a year and brings in an average of $452,000 a year.

The city has proposed four possible alternatives for the 2017 light show:

Scale down the show for 2017

Cancel the show for 2017 and figure out what works and doesn’t work. This plan would cost $600,000.

Cancel the show altogether.

Send all the displays to the manufacturer for rehabilitation and conversion. This would cost $1,200,000.

The city manager’s office says it recognizes the attachment by the Oceanfront community and many other city residents to the program. However, without real-world testing of new lighting and other technology, officials say it will be difficult to recommend a path moving forward with the program for 2018 and beyond.

City council will hear about the holiday lights Tuesday in a presentation by Deputy City Manager Thomas Leahy. Click here to see a draft copy of the presentation.