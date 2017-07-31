Audience: Norfolk National Night Out

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Norfolk Police Department and Roosevelt Gardens Civic League. They were today to tell us about Norfolk’s Biggest Civic Party with the theme, “Be Safe Be Healthy for National Night Out.”

Officer Joe McCarthy from the Norfolk Police Community Affairs Section, along with Paul Balance, President of the Roosevelt Gardens Civic League were in the studio to provide some insight on this event.

Norfolk National Night Out

Tuesday, August 1st

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tarrallton Community Park

2100 Tarrallton Dr.

Norfolk, VA 23518

For more information, please call (757) 664-6937.