Starbucks closing Teavana stores; two in Hampton Roads

NEW YORK, NY. (WAVY) – Starbucks announced that it is closing down all of its Teavana stores over the coming year.

The Teavana brand operates 379 stores across the country, primarily in malls, which includes two in Hampton Roads:

MacArthur Center in Norfolk

Peninsula Town Center in Hampton

Starbucks says Teavana storefronts are “under-performing,” and there have been no signs of improvement.

Most locations will shut down by spring of 2018, according to a press release.

Starbucks said 3,300 employees will be affected, but are invited to apply for jobs at Starbucks locations in order to preserve their jobs.