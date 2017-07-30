Person found shot, two gunshot victims walk into hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after one person was shot and two people walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds, early Sunday.

At around 1:48 a.m., officers working at the Green Run Square Shopping near the Aura Night Club in the 300 block of Holland Road hear gunshots in the area. When looking around the area, they found one gunshot victim. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers at the local hospital with the gunshot victim notified emergency communications of two other victims that had walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds that are believed to be related to the same incident. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

There is no suspect information.

