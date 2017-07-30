One dead, three injured in shooting at Norfolk party

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting incident at a party in a home.

Police dispatch received a call just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday for two people suffering from gunshot wounds at the corner of E. Princess Anne Road and Monticello Avenue. Police found two adult men suffering from serious, but not life-threatening, gunshot wounds. Paramedics took the men to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Shortly after, police were called to the 1500 block of Azalea Garden Road for reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. There, police found a large crowd inside of an apartment. They also found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At approximately 3:35 a.m., an adult woman walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with a gunshot wound. Her injuries are considered not life-threatening.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows all four people were shot during a party at the apartment on Azalea Garden Road.

Detectives ask for anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at either:

CALL: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or TEXT: text “NORFOLK” and your tip information to 274637 (CRIMES)

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.