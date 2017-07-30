Hulu acquires rights to beloved ‘TGIF’ lineup

SANTA MONICA, CA (WCMH) — Nineties kids, rejoice! The famed “TGIF” lineup is returning to your screens.

On Thursday, streaming video-on-demand service Hulu announced an agreement with Warner Brothers that is bringing back ABC’s beloved comedy lineup.

The line-up includes Full House, Family Matters, Step By Step, Perfect Strangers and Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper. The streaming service acquired the rights to more than 800 episodes, and this marks the first time all of the shows are available for on-demand streaming.

“These shows are more than just beloved hits, they were part of a cultural tradition to tune in every Friday night,” Craig Erwich, senior vice president of content at Hulu, said in a press release. “Now, it can be Friday any day of the week on Hulu.”

Hulu will debut the TFIF lineup on Friday, Sept. 29, just after the 30th anniversary of Full House and the 25th anniversary of Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper.

Hulu also announced that it acquired the rights for Golden Girls, The O.C. and Seinfeld.