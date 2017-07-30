General Booth Blvd. roadway improvements set to begin

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Public Works are set to begin roadway improvements on General Booth Blvd.

Officials say the project will include milling, paving, and pavement work on both the northbound and southbound lanes of General Booth Blvd, from Teach Lane to Princess Anne Road.

Crews will be working from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, including weekends. Any paving and marking work that needs to be done during the weekday will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The project is expected to cause traffic delays, congestion, and loud construction noises. Advanced warning signs will be posted advising motorist of the lane closures.

All scheduled work is weather permitting.