VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police responded to a triple car crash at the intersection of Witchduck Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard, Sunday evening.

Dispatch received the call at 9:27 p.m. for a car accident.

Dispatch tells 10 on Your Side at least two victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. Police have not said how severe the patient’s injuries are at this time.

No further information is available.

