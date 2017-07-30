All 3 transmission cables to 2 N. Carolina islands damaged

BUXTON, N.C. (AP) — Construction crews building a new bridge damaged all three transmission cables that provide electricity to two North Carolina islands where tourists were ordered to leave because of a lack of power.

The Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative says in a news release that tests Saturday night revealed that all three cables are damaged. Officials earlier knew that one cable was damaged.

The cooperative says it has several options to provide both temporary and permanent repairs. The cooperative doesn’t say how long the repairs will take.

Authorities issued mandatory evacuations for visitors for Ocracoke and Hatteras islands after PCL Construction drove a steel casing into the underground transmission cables on Thursday. PCL is building new bridge over the Oregon Inlet, parallel to the current Bonner Bridge.