2 dead in York River Lane shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the 500 block of York River Lane, Sunday evening.

Dispatch says that the emergency call came in at 6:19 p.m. According to the Newport News Police Department, officers arrived on the scene and found a man, 67, and a woman, 29, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that two children, ages six and one, were inside the residence at the time and were not hurt. The children are safe at another residence at this time.

There is no other information at this time.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.