1 dead, 1 hurt in York River Lane shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the 500 block of York River Lane, Sunday evening.

Dispatch says that the emergency call came in at 6:19 p.m.

According to the Newport News Police Department, officers arrived on the scene and found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Newport News Police are investigating a double shooting on York River Ln. One woman dead. A man has life threatening injuries. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/5dHj5lIncf — Kara Dixon (@KaraWAVY) July 30, 2017

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say she was 29-years-old.

Police say that two children, ages six and one, were inside the residence at the time and were not hurt. The children are safe at another residence at this time.

There is no other information at this time.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.