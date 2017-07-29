Vehicle pulled from retention pond in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an accident after pulling a vehicle from a retention pond, early Saturday.

According to police, they received the call at 1:37 a.m. for a single vehicle accident in the 4800 block of Bonney Road.

The investigation revealed that the driver lost control of their vehicle and it went off the roadway approximately 30-30 feet before the vehicle submerged into a retention pond. The vehicle driver and a passenger were able to exit the vehicle safely before police arrived on scene. The driver remained on scene with police.

The passenger of the vehicle sustained a minor injury and was treated on the scene by EMS. Member’s of the Department’s Marine Unit coordinated the recovery​ of the vehicle

The passenger of the vehicle sustained a minor injury and was treated on the scene.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.