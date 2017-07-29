UVA opens summer camp with hopes of bolstering offensive line

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WAVY) — The University of Virginia opened up camp on Friday as the Bronco Mendenhall rebuilding process continues.

In his first season, the Cavaliers went 2-10, and the offensive line gave up 36 sacks. Quarterback Kurt Benkhert played most of the season with lingering injuries, which at the time was a secret.

UVA recruited five offensive linemen to Charlottesville, and in a rare move by Virginia standards, it brought in two graduate transfers to bolster the line.

John Montelus comes from Notre Dame, while Brandon Pertile comes from Oklahoma State. Both are eligible to play this season.

“Both of those players seem to bee athletic enough and committed enough and capable of helping us,” Mendenhall said. “Which is the only way we would consider a graduate transfer, football wise. They have to really like school and want to get a master’s degree. I’m not interested in the grad transfer for the sake of playing football.”

Virginia opens the season at home against William & Mary.