Two men rob Portsmouth store at gunpoint

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store in the 5000 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

Police say the emergency call came in at 12:58 a.m., early Saturday morning.

According to police, two suspects came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. No injuries were reported.

The suspects are being described as black with one were wearing a black hoodie with a white design on the back, and dark color pants. The second suspect was wearing a white shirt over his face, white t-shirt, and bluish colored shorts.

If you know anything about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.