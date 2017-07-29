One man injured in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – One man was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Newport News.

Police were called to Jefferson Ave. and Croswell Place at 2:02 a.m. Saturday. They found a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Medics took the man to a local hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say the victim told them he was at the Riverlands Apartments, near where he was located.

Police say the only suspect information is a dark-skin black male, wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and black shoes. The suspect was believed to be 5’3″ – 5’4″ tall.

The investigation is ongoing.

