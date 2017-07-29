Norfolk police investigate overnight sexual assault and robbery

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking for information from the public to identify the man who robbed a convenience store and sexually assaulted a clerk.

Police say it happened just before 5 o’clock Saturday morning at the 7-Eleven at 100 W. 21st Street. The man showed a gun and took an undisclosed amount of money from the business. He then forced the clerk into a back room and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

The suspect fled the area on foot.

He is described as a black man in his mid-20’s, around 5’6″ to 5’8″. He was last seen wearing a black tee-shirt, black pants, a black beanie-style cap and reflective sunglasses.

Anyone who has information about this incident, or who recognizes this man, is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

