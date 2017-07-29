Caught On Camera: Man Sets Fire To LGBT Center

PHOENIX, Arizona (CNN) – A man caught on surveillance video setting fire to a youth LGBT Center in Phoenix is in Police custody.

26-year old Darren William Beach Junior is seen pouring a flammable liquid in the one n ten building.

Center Director Linda Elliott said the man is a former client of the center and has a mental disability.

“I hope he gets the help and support he needs. He obviously is troubled in some way and we just hope he gets the help and peace that any youth deserves” said Elliott.

Beach began using services at the center in 2013, but he had to leave last year when he turned 25-years old.