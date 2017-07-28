Witness tips off Norfolk police to burglary in-progress

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say man is facing charges after he was caught Thursday morning breaking in to a Norfolk home.

Eric T. Robinson, 22, is facing multiple charges for the alleged incident, which police say happened in the Estabrook area.

Police say officers responded to a burglary in-progress on Nottoway Street at 9:45 a.m. The person who called it in told police they saw a man wearing a red shirt breaking in to a home on that street.

The man, later identified as Robinson, was seen running from the home when police arrived. He was arrested after a brief foot chase.

“This arrest could not have occurred without community involvement and swift police action,” Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said in a news release. “I commend both, the caller and my officers, for their hard work and dedication to protecting our communities.”

Police say there was no one home when the burglary happened, and no one was hurt.

Robinson is charged with breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony, grand larceny, and destruction of property.